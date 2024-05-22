Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,658,000 after buying an additional 103,620 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

