Norges Bank Makes New $262.28 Million Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,942,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,283,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 202,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 846,408 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.