Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.11% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 397,145 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MRC Global by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 193,136 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MRC Global by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

