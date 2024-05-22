Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 40,534 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,024 shares of company stock worth $1,207,346. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

