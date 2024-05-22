ING Groep NV Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $872.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

