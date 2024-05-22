PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $38.50. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 291,647 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

