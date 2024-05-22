Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $34.20. Global-E Online shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 1,032,672 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
