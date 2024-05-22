Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NYSE YUM opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.16.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

