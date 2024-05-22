Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 10th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Territorial Bancorp

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.