Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.28

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

