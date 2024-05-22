Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.43

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 652897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several research firms have commented on U. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

