Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Increases Dividend to $5.73 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 5.727 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71.

NYSE ASR opened at $346.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

