enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.80. enCore Energy shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 58,551 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 276,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

