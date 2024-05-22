Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.96. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 385,861 shares.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,924,000. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 352,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

