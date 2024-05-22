Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.96. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 385,861 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.58.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
