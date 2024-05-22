Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.32. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,432,480 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.