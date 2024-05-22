Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $41.39

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $40.23. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 53,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.