A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRK

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,737 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.