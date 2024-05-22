Conflux Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $954.39 million and approximately $39.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,852.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.00722579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00123520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00195620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00096923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,002,625,965 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,135,890 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,002,539,252.42 with 4,040,039,238.15 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2365467 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $37,987,741.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

