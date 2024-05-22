ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,467 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

JNPR stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

