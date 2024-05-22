ING Groep NV Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

