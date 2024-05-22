Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $37.55 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,380.15 billion and $37.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $70,051.94 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.65 or 0.00721821 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00065071 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00096962 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,701,778 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
