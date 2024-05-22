Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Up 18.4%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). 1,546,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 291,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Critical Metals Stock Up 20.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

