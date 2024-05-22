BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.13 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $31.13 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

