Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

