MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock worth $5,026,307. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after buying an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after acquiring an additional 338,347 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.