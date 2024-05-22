Bank of America Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $233.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $223.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $209.93 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

