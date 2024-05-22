HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.
WISeKey International Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.
About WISeKey International
