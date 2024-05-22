HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.

WISeKey International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

