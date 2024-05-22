AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 37.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in AngioDynamics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.