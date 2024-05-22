The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,271 ($28.86).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,192 ($27.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,038.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,911.29. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

