ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

