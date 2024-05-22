Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($64.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON WPM opened at GBX 4,290.30 ($54.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,018.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,784.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,040 ($38.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,956.15 ($62.99). The firm has a market cap of £19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,564.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.