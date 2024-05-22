Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($64.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of LON WPM opened at GBX 4,290.30 ($54.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,018.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,784.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,040 ($38.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,956.15 ($62.99). The firm has a market cap of £19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,564.15 and a beta of 0.66.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
