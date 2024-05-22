Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $156.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Transcat stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 196.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

