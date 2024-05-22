Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

