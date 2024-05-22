Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 311 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $546.87 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

