8,340,818 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,340,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,872,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.79% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

