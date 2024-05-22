Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,012,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

