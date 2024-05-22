4,645,101 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,645,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,512,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of Ventas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 145,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

VTR opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

