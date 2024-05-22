Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,141,974 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,141,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77,263 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

