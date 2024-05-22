544,737 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,111,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $407.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

