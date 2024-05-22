Norges Bank Acquires New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,031,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of NVR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,620.22 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,749.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,227.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total value of $5,619,315.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock worth $24,271,615 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

