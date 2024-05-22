Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,483,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,593,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.65% of Travelers Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

