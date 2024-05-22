Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

