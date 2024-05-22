Kinetik Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $3,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,655 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after buying an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

