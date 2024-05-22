FY2025 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

