Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,541,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

