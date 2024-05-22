Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Nayax has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

