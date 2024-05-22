15,028 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $102.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

