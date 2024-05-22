3,903,418 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,903,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 854,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 45.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,790 shares of company stock valued at $27,768,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

