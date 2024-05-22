ING Groep NV Acquires 5,700 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $59,849,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,257,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.