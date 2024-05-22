ING Groep NV Acquires 5,700 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $59,849,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,257,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

