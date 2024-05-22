ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

